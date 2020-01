Indian actress Zareen Khan is no stranger to us, having featured in a good number of Hindi movies as well as Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu films. Starring in movies like Housefull 2, Jatt James Bond, and Hate Story 3, brought her into the limelight, and now, in this interview, she gives us a small peek into her thoughts. Watch her answer questions like “Why she gives people second chances”, “What she would have been if not an actor”, “Which member of her family she feels closest to”, and many more.