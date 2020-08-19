Actor Zareen Khan has launched her YouTube channel and within a short span of time, she has also received a silver button. Right when India went into the coronavirus lockdown in March, the actor was supposed to take over the big screen with her film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele but with the screens being shut, all the plans went haywire. In an interview with India.com now, the actor talks about starting her martial arts classes back and waiting for the release of her film. She says that her film is going to be released on some OTT platform now but she’s not sure about the time because ‘all the big films are also releasing on OTT and they need to get their slots first.’ Watch the entire interview here: Also Read - Raghav Juyal on Playing a Serious Character in Abhay 2