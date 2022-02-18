Water Taxi Starts in Mumbai, All you need to know about Fare, Route and other details:
India's first water taxi service launched in Maharashtra on Thursday. This service will run from Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT), Mumbai. This will also connect nearby locations like Nerul, Belapur, Elephanta Island and JNPT. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the Belapur jetty. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal virtually flagged off the water taxi. Water taxi service between Mainland Mumbai – Navi Mumbai. The project costed ₹8.37–crore which will run on 3 routes. This Sagarmala project started in January 2019.