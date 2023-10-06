Home

Video Gallery

WC 2023: Australia prepares for ODI World Cup opener against India

WC 2023: Australia prepares for ODI World Cup opener against India

Australia have started their training as the ICC Cricket World Cup begins. Australia practice nearly three-hour evening session that began ...

Australia have started their training as the ICC Cricket World Cup begins. Australia practice nearly three-hour evening session that began with 40 minutes of warm-up, football, and fielding drills, at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Smith batted close to an hour. Initially, he began at a slow tempo, checking his shots, but kept getting more belligerent as time went by.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.