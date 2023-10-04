Home

WC 2023: England Confident Of Winning World Cup 2023, Says Jos Buttler

England cricket team captain Jos Buttler held a press conference before their first match of the tournament against New Zealand, ...

England cricket team captain Jos Buttler held a press conference before their first match of the tournament against New Zealand, he backed his side’s attacking approach to hold it in good stead in Indian conditions as it tries to defend the 50-over World Cup crown. England will look to become only the third team after West Indies and Australia to complete the task of repeating as world champions in the upcoming World Cup in India.

