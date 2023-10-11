Home

Video Gallery

WC 2023: Indian Cricket Team Practice Ahead Of World Cup Match Against Afghanistan

WC 2023: Indian Cricket Team Practice Ahead Of World Cup Match Against Afghanistan

India's second match of the 2023 World Cup against Afghanistan will be in Delhi, which might not be as friendly ...

India’s second match of the 2023 World Cup against Afghanistan will be in Delhi, which might not be as friendly to spinners as Chennai was. Indian team turned up for practice on Tuesday evening, the the eve of their match against Afghanistan. All the frontline bowlers decided to skip the session. The nets session lasted for barely an hour and half.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.