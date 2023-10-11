Top Trending Videos

WC 2023: Indian Cricket Team Practice Ahead Of World Cup Match Against Afghanistan

India's second match of the 2023 World Cup against Afghanistan will be in Delhi, which might not be as friendly ...

Published: October 11, 2023 1:30 PM IST

By Video Desk

India’s second match of the 2023 World Cup against Afghanistan will be in Delhi, which might not be as friendly to spinners as Chennai was. Indian team turned up for practice on Tuesday evening, the the eve of their match against Afghanistan. All the frontline bowlers decided to skip the session. The nets session lasted for barely an hour and half.

