WC 2023: New Zeland ready to face defending champions in opner

New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham was asked about his team’s under-preparedness. The Ahmedabad pitch has two different kinds of ...

New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham was asked about his team’s under-preparedness. The Ahmedabad pitch has two different kinds of soil and it becomes important for teams to get used to playing on both the surface types. The New Zealand cricket team arrived in Ahmedabad just two days before their first World Cup match against England. They faced Pakistan and South Africa respectively in their warm-up fixtures. The New Zealand cricket team is also dealing with injuries apart from a lack of preparation. Tim Southee will be missing the first game due to a knee injury while Kane Williamson is also confirmed as an absentee. Though, the Kiwis have shown brilliance in their two warm-up games.

