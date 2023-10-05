Home

WC 2023: Team India Don New ‘Orange’ Training Kit At Chepauk As Preparations Begin

Cricket World Cup 2023: Team India have started their training as the ICC Cricket World Cup begins at home with the first clash being played between New Zealand and England. Coach Rahul Dravid alongside captain Rohit Sharma, star batter Virat Kohli and more were seen donning the new orange training kit in Chepauk, Chennai. India will play their first game of the World Cup against Australia on October 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

