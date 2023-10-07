Home

Video Gallery

WC 2023: ‘War Of Words’ Between India Vs Australia

WC 2023: ‘War Of Words’ Between India Vs Australia

The fifth clash of the tournament will take place on Sunday (Oct 8) between India and Australia. The game is ...

The fifth clash of the tournament will take place on Sunday (Oct 8) between India and Australia. The game is slated to take place at the MA Chidambaram in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. India will start its campaign on Sunday with first match of the tournament against Australia. Australia, one of the most powerful teams in the tournament, is led by Pat Cummins. While India showcased good performance in recent campaigns, Australia displayed awesome performance in warm-up matches

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.