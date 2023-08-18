Home

G20 Summit: “We Are Prepared…” Delhi Police On Security Arrangements For G20 Summit

New Delhi, August 18 : Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa on August 18 briefed about the security arrangements for the final G20 Summit in New Delhi which is scheduled to happen in September. She said that Delhi Police is all prepared and is coordinating with multiple agencies.

“Delhi Police has been preparing for the security arrangements for the G20 event for the past few months. The officers who are to be deployed, were provided with training related to soft skills. At the venue of the event, we are coordinating with multiple agencies. All the required logistics including weapons, and bulletproof jackets have been procured. We are prepared to host the event and it will be hosted successfully. 41 heads of states are visiting India and there will be other delegates and International organisations. So, elaborate planning is going on for traffic management. It is a privilege and honour for Delhi Police that we are responsible for the security of such a big event.”

