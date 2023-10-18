Home

We have clear-cut evidence Israel Envoy to India Naor Gilon on deadly Gaza hospital attack

While speaking over the attack on Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza which was hit with a rocket on October 17, Israel Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said We have clear-cut evidence that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. Over 500 Palestinians were killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital on October 17. Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed each other for the deadly blast at the Hospital. Blast was the bloodiest incident in Gaza since Israel launched a counterstrike on Hamas. Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities that killed at least 1,300 people.

Israel’s envoy to India, Naor Gilon said, “Al Ahli Hospital was hit by a rocket of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad…They tried to hit our children, but on the way hit their own children…It’s really a pity that many around the world are cooperating with them. In our technological world, everything is documented. We have clear-cut evidence that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. The Palestinian terrorists and their allies immediately take out their victim cards. After cowardly murdering, abducting and abusing defenceless Israeli citizens, they are afraid to confront the IDF, they are trying to create international pressure to prevent us from taking action. But nothing will prevent us from making sure that these murderers will not be able to repeat their atrocities…Come out of the tunnels and fight us.”

