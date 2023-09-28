Top Trending Videos

‘We love India’: Indian American Businessman on Khalistani Extremism

Updated: September 28, 2023 3:37 PM IST

By Video Desk

Speaking on Khalistani extremism, Indian-American Businessman Sant Singh Chatwal on September 27 said that nobody is interested in Khalistan. He ...

Speaking on Khalistani extremism, Indian-American Businessman Sant Singh Chatwal on September 27 said that nobody is interested in Khalistan. He further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership.

