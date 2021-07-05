WWE Superstar and former NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa made a big statement ahead of his NXT Tag-Team Championship match against the team of Wes Lee and Nash Carter aka MSK at the NXT Great American Bash, that he and Timothy Thatcher is the best tag team alive right now. Ciampa who has already won the Tag-Team Title of the Black and Gold brand with Johnny Gargano as part of the DIY Tag-Team, now has his eyes set once again on the gold with Thatcher. Also Read - WWE: We Are The Best Tag-Team Alive Right Now, Tommaso Ciampa on Teaming up With Timothy Thatcher

You can watch NXT: The Great American Bash 2021 on TV on Tuesday 7th July 2021 at 5:30 AM IST EXCLUSIVELY on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 Channels and the SONY LIV app