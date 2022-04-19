Cristiano Ronaldo’s son passes away: Manchester star Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, on Monday, announced that their newborn child has passed away. Ronaldo posted a heartbreaking note on Twitter which said that ‘it is the greatest pain any parent can ever feel’ and that they will always love their deceased child. For the unversed, Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to twins among which which one died. Checkout our latest video for more details.Also Read - OnePlus 10R Is All Set To Launch On 28th Of April, Expected Features, Specs And Price Revealed - Watch