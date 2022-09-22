Wealth Inequality: On Tuesday i.e. on 20th of September, The Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report was released. This report revealed the Gini coefficient which in simpler term means measure for inequality, for India hit a peak of 82.3 in 2020 and remained the same at the end of 2021. When it was compared to other growing economies like Saudi Arabia, China and Indonesia , India’s measure of inequality was the second highest after Saudi Arabia at 86.4 and the Gini of China and Indonesia were was much lower at 70.1 and 78.2, respectively.Also Read - Rear Seat Belt Alarms Now Mandatory In India, Indian Road Ministry Issues Draft Rules | Watch Video