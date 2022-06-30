Weather Forecast India Video:
Monsoon has arrived in Delhi and in some parts of Punajab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Heavy Rain and thunderstorm struck Delhi and its adjoining areas early morning. The Indian meteorological department has issued orange alert too. As per weather expert Devendra Tripathi, rain will continue in parts of Delhi and NCR during the next three days. Weather expert also claims that weather conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon in several parts of India. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab to receive moderate to heavy showers in the next 24 hours. Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and western ghats including Mumbai and Kerala to receive light to moderate with few heavy showers. While, Tamil Nadu and Northeast regions are likely to receive light to moderate spells. Watch video of know about detailed weather forecast for July 1st pan India.