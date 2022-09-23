Delhi Rain: Monsoon is now in it’s final stage and has been causing heavy rainfall in many states. The capital city Delhi has been witnessing continuous rainfall, especially in the NCR region. Water logging and traffic jams have taken place in many areas. According to the India Meteorological Department, the similar pattern will be seen for the next two days. Today, Noida schools have also been closed due to the continuous rain. Watch video for more.Also Read - Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Fresh Cloud Approaching Delhi, Warns IMD; Major Traffic Near Hanuman Setu, Maharani Bagh