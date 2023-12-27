Home

Video Gallery

Weather Update: Thick layer of fog blankets Delhi, Visibility badly affected

Weather Update: Thick layer of fog blankets Delhi, Visibility badly affected

A thick layer of fog engulfed the National Capital on December 27. Delhiites woke up to dense fog and commuters ...

A thick layer of fog engulfed the National Capital on December 27. Delhiites woke up to dense fog and commuters faced difficulties as visibility was badly affected. At around 8 AM in the morning, the temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius. Visuals from several areas of Delhi showed thick fog hovering over the region with visibility almost zero. IMD had also predicted that dense fog will continue to disturb locals in Delhi till the end of the year.

Trending Now

You may like to read