Weather Update: Thin layer of fog envelops National Capital
As cold wave tightened its grip over north India, a thin layer of fog covered the national capital on December 23. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius. As per India Meteorological Department, the mercury will further dip in the next few days.