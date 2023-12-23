Home

Weather Update: Thin layer of fog envelops National Capital

As cold wave tightened its grip over north India, a thin layer of fog covered the national capital on December 23. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius. As per India Meteorological Department, the mercury will further dip in the next few days.

