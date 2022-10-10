Uttarakhand weather update: Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert regarding rain in Himachal Pradesh on 9 and 10 October. There has been rain and snowfall at some places in Uttarakhand. Snowfall happened in the upper valley of Pithoragarh. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at different places in these hilly states. The weather is expected to remain like this in the state till October 12. Rain and snowfall are likely to bring down the temperature in the state. There is no major change in the minimum and maximum temperatures during the last 24 hoursAlso Read - Rain Alert: Continuous Rainfall In Delhi Breaks 15 Year Record, Causes Building To Collapse In Lahori Gate - Watch Video