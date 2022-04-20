Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul marriage : After the big fat Bollywood wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, an another couple is all set to tak vows together. Reportedly, Sunil Shetty’ s daughter Athiya Shetty and LSG skipper KL Rahul are ready to tie knots with each other this year. The reports further added that their families have even started to all the wedding preparations. The adorable couple will marry each other as per South Indian tradition. No official statement regarding the wedding has been confirmed by the duo so far. Athiya and KL Rahul made their relationship offical last year through a cute Instagram post wherein Rahul shared adorable pictures of him and Athiya. For more details, watch this video.Also Read - Meet 19 Year Old Boy Who Edited Prashanth Neel's Superhit Film KGF Chapter 2 - Watch Video