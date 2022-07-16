Weekend Destinations Near Kolkata : If you are planning to visit Kolkata or live or in Kolkata and want to get away for the weekend, then this video is for you. In this video we have listed five amazing weekend destinations near Kolkata that are a must visit. Watch Video.Also Read - Good News For Bengali Bibliophiles! Now Browse Through World's First Bengali E-Library

1) Sundarbans : This UNESCO World Heritage Site about 110 kms away from Kolkata. It got its name from one of the mangrove plants known as Sundari.

2) Junput : Junput is an ideal holiday location for those who are looking for enjoying their holiday in isolation. The rhythmic sound of the sea waves along with the gentle blowing breeze will take away all your exhaustion within few seconds.

3) Bishnupur : ­It is one of the most popular weekend destinations of South Bengal, located in the district of Bankura. Bishnupur is famous for it’s terracotta works and temples- Madan Mohan, Jor Bangla, Rash Mancha, and Shyam Rai.

4) Madarmani : Madarmani is the place most well known for its pristine beaches and spectular views. It is almost 180 kms from Kolkata Airport on the Kolkata – Digha route. Red crabs crawling around the 13 kms long beach is a special attraction of Madarmani.

5) Chandipur: Chandipur is an exquisite, secluded seaside retreat featuring a unique beach. This quaint sea resort is located in the Baleswar District of Orissa.

