Weekly Horoscope From 27th December To 2nd January: As we are soon stepping into 2022, you must be curious to know how the new year will start for you. Will it bring good opportunities or challenges for you? To clear all your doubts, astrologer Sheetal Shaparia will give you a glimpse of the week ahead with her astrological predictions about all the zodiac signs from 27th December to 2nd January. Take a look at your weekly astrological predictions, find out how 2021 will end for you and be ready to face the challenges lying ahead in 2022. Watch video.