Weekly Horoscope for 1st week of November :Diwali and Dhanteras week is here and so is the month of November and you must be curious about what blessings Goddess Lakshmi has in stored for you this festive week. Well, Emotional wellness coach and and astrologer Sheetal Shaparia is back again with her astrological predictions for this week. She will one by one by give you a glimpse of the week ahead with her weekly horoscope about all the zodiac signs from 1st to 7th of November. Take a look at your astrological predictions on the upcoming week and prep up for this festive week accordingly. Watch.Also Read - Horoscope Today, October 31, Sunday: Cancer Will Have a Lucky Day at Work, Leo Might Have a Great Shot at Finance Sector