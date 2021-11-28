This Week’s Horoscope : The last month of the year December is here and you would be curious to know what the first week of this new month has in stored for you. Get a sneak peak on your astrological predictions by emotional and wellness coach Sheetal Shaparia. She will give us a glimpse of the week ahead with her weekly horoscope about all the zodiac signs from 29th November to 5th December. Take a look at your astrological predictions and be ready to face the challenges lying ahead. Watch video.Also Read - Skin Care Tips: These Food Items Will Make Your Skin Look Healthy And Flawless, Superfoods For A Glowing Skin | Watch Video