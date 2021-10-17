Your Weekly Prediction, 18th October to 24th October :
With the onset of festive season, you must be surely wondering what this upcoming week filled with festivities and joy has in stored for you. Well, Emotional wellness coach and and astrologer Sheetal Shaparia comes to your rescue to clear you doubts and dilemmas about the same by giving you a glimpse of the week ahead with her weekly predictions about all the zodiac signs from 18th October to 24th October. Watch your horoscope predictions to get an idea on what blessings have been stored for you and what challenges and struggles lie ahead. Watch video.Also Read - Weekly horoscope From 20 to 26 September 2021: Your Luck This Week; Astrological Predictions About All Zodiac Signs Also Read - Weekly Horoscope 13 September to 19 September: Know What Awaits You This Week | Astrology Also Read - Weekly Horoscope 06 to 12 September 2021: Know What Future Brings For You This Week ! Watch Video