Weekly Stock Market Outlook August 16 to August 22 2021: Important things that traders should know about the stock market this week. Have a look at the overall market outlook from August 16 – August 22. #MoneyMatters With Mr. Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.
- There was a lot of swing in Nifty, and there was a good bounce
- Small Cap and Mid Cap had marginal profit working continuation during the week
- Overall market has scaled on all time high level
- Slight profit can be expected next week
- Positive momentum may remain in auto sectors and banks
- Nifty IT is out performing but mid cap IT sector may see some profit booking
- The economy is getting open, as soon as the festival season starts, strong growth can be seen in the consumer sector as well.
- ITC and hindustanlever are performing quite under but both can see a big jump next week