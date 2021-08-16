Weekly Stock Market Outlook August 16 to August 22 2021: Important things that traders should know about the stock market this week. Have a look at the overall market outlook from August 16 – August 22. #MoneyMatters With Mr. Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities. Watch video to find out where to and how to invest in the share market this week.Also Read - Weekly Market Outlook August 9 to August 15 2021: Key Factors That Investors Need to Keep in Mind Before Markets Open

There was a lot of swing in Nifty, and there was a good bounce

Small Cap and Mid Cap had marginal profit working continuation during the week

Overall market has scaled on all time high level

Slight profit can be expected next week

Positive momentum may remain in auto sectors and banks

Nifty IT is out performing but mid cap IT sector may see some profit booking

The economy is getting open, as soon as the festival season starts, strong growth can be seen in the consumer sector as well.

ITC and hindustanlever are performing quite under but both can see a big jump next week