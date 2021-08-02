Key Factors That Traders Need to Keep in Mind Before Markets Open #MoneyMatters With Mr. Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities. Watch Video to find out where to and how to invest in the share market.

1. Why this has been an important week for the stock market?

2. According to monthly reports, Nifty has taken a strong support with around 15,450 and15,500.

3. In pharma sector, Dr. Reddy’s numbers were quite disappointing.

4. Whereas in Sun Pharma, there was a good progress in domestic business which led to rise in stocks by 10%.

5. We even saw mix numbers in IT sector where,

As a result of Tech Mahindra’s good numbers, 8-10% of up move was seen in stocks.

6. This was absent in Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech results.

7. Why is overall market in a strong uptrend?

8. What are the two important things coming up next week?

* Mid cap and small cap numbers are going to arrive and we would get to see their individual slot reactions.

* Domestic credit policy will be given importance because of which there may be chances to see a rise in bank Nifty

9. Bank Nifty’s 34,600-700 is found to be favourable risk reward.

10. A strong upmove can be maintained in the overall market unless and until they experience a break of 15,500.

11. On the higher side, the first immediate target is going to be 16000, and as soon as it crosses 16000, we may be able to see a move of 16,300.

12. Auto sector’s monthly income is going to arrive on Monday.

13. A spike was seen in the individual shares of auto sectors this week.

14. Due to the easing of the lockdown, monthly numbers of shares are expected to remain favourable.

15. In the coming months, auto sectors and banking sectors are expected to stay in momentum.