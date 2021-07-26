Weekly Stock Market Outlook July 26 – August 1:
- Due to last week’s global mark, nifty has made a strong bottom around 15,650, 15,700 and full recovery has been done, almost 15,850 has been recovered.
- We saw good results in Individual Sectors, ECCE, Asian Paints, Havells India, and Jubilant Foodworks.
- PSU Banks & Private Brands remained weak.
- Due to rollover move next week there may be a dicey situation in the market.
- JSW Steel’s results are very good in the metal sector, it will remain in focus, we can see a boom in JSW Steels and Tata Steels.