Weekly Stock Market Outlook 19-25 July:
12 Key Factors That Traders Need to Keep in Mind Before Markets Open
- Last week the stock market closed at around 1.5 % in green and reached almost the all time high of 15923
- Underperforming bank nifty recovered and grew by 2%
- Mid-caps and Small-caps maintained their levels close to the all time high
- Stock market seems to take a positive route next week
- There might be slight weakness on Monday because of profit bookings in global stock market
- Market might clock 16200-16300 because of the strong support at the 15600-5700 level And Bank Nifty might touch 36000
- It’s the season of 1st quarter results!
- Mid-Cap IT companies have shown strong results and many more are yet to come.
- Companies listed in the Index are anticipated to produce strong 1st quarter results which will push the positive sentiment of the market.
- Numbers of HDFC & ICICI from 1st quarter will push the Bank Nifty
- Crude oil showed slight decrease and its data can be expected in the middle of next week
- Overall outlook seems positive for next week.
Key sectors for next week: Private Banking And Pharmaceuticals