12 Key Factors That Traders Need to Keep in Mind Before Markets Open #MoneyMatters With Mr. Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities. Watch Video to find out where to and how to invest in the share market.

Weekly Stock Market Outlook 19-25 July:

Last week the stock market closed at around 1.5 % in green and reached almost the all time high of 15923 Underperforming bank nifty recovered and grew by 2% Mid-caps and Small-caps maintained their levels close to the all time high Stock market seems to take a positive route next week There might be slight weakness on Monday because of profit bookings in global stock market Market might clock 16200-16300 because of the strong support at the 15600-5700 level And Bank Nifty might touch 36000 It’s the season of 1st quarter results! Mid-Cap IT companies have shown strong results and many more are yet to come. Companies listed in the Index are anticipated to produce strong 1st quarter results which will push the positive sentiment of the market. Numbers of HDFC & ICICI from 1st quarter will push the Bank Nifty Crude oil showed slight decrease and its data can be expected in the middle of next week Overall outlook seems positive for next week.

Key sectors for next week: Private Banking And Pharmaceuticals