Weekly Stock Market Outlook : The month of October is here and hence it's the right time to go on for some Stock market investments. Well, before investing, you need to have a proper insight on the market movements and the risk factors related to share market this week. Wondering if it is safe to invest you hard-earned money in stocks ? Get a proper analysis on this week's stock market updates. Have a look at this video where, Mr. Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance security explains about how the overall market is going to function and where to invest in share market this week, from 4th October to 10th October. Watch the video and invest safely.