If you are curious to know how the first week of November 2022 will be for you and what blessings and opportunities it has stored in for you, watch tarot prediction video. Tarot Card Reader, Divinator healer and Wiccan Rashme, will give you a glimpse of your future of the first week of November by telling you about your astrological predictions from 31st October to 06th November. Watch this video to know the blessings angel tarot cards have for Aries, Gemini, Leo, Capricorn, Pisces, Cancer, Aquarius, Scorpio, Taurus, Virgo, Libra and Sagittarius. Challenges one could face during the first week of November and tips to overcome them too shared in this tarot card readings prediction video.