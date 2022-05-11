Peanut butter is considered a superfood in the fitness world. Due to its high protein and high fiber content, it is recommended to be taken before and after a workout. Apart from being tasty, it is also stomach filling. It is one of the favorite snacks for weight conscious people. Everyone knows that peanut butter proves to be effective in increasing weight, but it can also reduce weight. Those who do not eat peanut butter thinking that it will increase weight, then tell them that it is useful for both increasing and reducing weight. When should you eat peanut butter? How to eat peanut butter?