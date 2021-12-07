Peanut Butter For weight Loss : Highly rich in nutrients, proteins, fiber, healthy fats, minerals and vitamins peanut butter is an awesome delicacy that’s a blessing for our taste buds. While most people think that peanut butter carries heavy fat and calorie content that can lead to weight gain, research shows that it can actually help you reduce weight if consume it in a right amount. So if you are struggling to shred off some fat from your body, do try including peanut butter in your daily diet. Watch video to know benefits of peanut butter and how it can help you reduce weight.Also Read - Omicron Variant Latest Update: Should Pregnant Women Be Worried About New Covid-19 Mutations? Fortis Doctor Explains