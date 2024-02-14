Home

West Bengal: Sandeshkhali violence causes Section 144, what is the reason?

What are you going to do when the law maker, becomes the law breaker, the governemnt that you trust assualt ...

What are you going to do when the law maker, becomes the law breaker, the governemnt that you trust assualt you, terrorise you.

This is the situation in Sandeshkhali which is located in West Bengal. Where hundreds of women have protesting against Trinamool congress workers.

Women accuse TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and gang of sexual harassment. demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and aides “gang”, accusing them of forcefully capturing land and sexually harassing them. The protests turned violent on February 9 as angry villagers set on fire the properties of local TMC leaders.

In response The West Bengal government on Monday formed a 10-member team headed by a DIG-rank woman officer to look into the allegations

Reacting to the protests, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said those responsible have been put behind bars.

According to reports In West Bengal, the Section 144 has been imposed in and around 500 metres of area in seven gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali gram panchayat till February 19

#sandeshkhalichaos #westbengal #mamtabanerjee

