Mutual funds are one of the most popular investment options these days. They are an excellent investment option for individual investors to get exposure to an expert managed portfolio. A fund manager, who is a finance professional, manages the pooled investment. In this ‘Money Matters’ video series, Mohit Gang, Founder, Moneyfront, gives a complete outlook on mutual funds. Watch video to know, Why invest in mutual funds?, What are mutual funds?, How do mutual funds work?, Are mutual funds risky?, Benefits of mutual funds and more. Watch now.