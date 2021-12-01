What Are New Travel Guidelines For International Travellers Issued by India From December 1, Explained:
India new travel guidelines for air passengers because of Omicron variant. The government said the new guidelines will come into effect from December 1. As per the updated guidelines, all travellers (irrespective of Covid-19 vaccination status) coming to India from countries identified as 'at at risk' to mandatorily undergo post-arrival Covid-19 testing at the airports. To know in depth about the new international travel guidelines issued by India, watch video.