Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders, and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. The biggest ever leak of offshore data exposes financial secrets of rich and powerful, the Pandora papers.

What are the Pandora Papers? The Pandora Papers is the name given to a journalistic investigation based on a major leak of 11.9 million confidential files from 14 global corporate services firms which set up about 29,000 off-the-shelf companies and private trusts in not just obscure tax jurisdictions but also countries such as Singapore, New Zealand, and the United States, for clients across the world. These documents relate to the ultimate ownership of assets ‘settled’ (or placed) in private offshore trusts and the investments including cash, shareholding, and real estate properties, held by the offshore entities. Also Read - Pandora Papers: US Remains World's Largest Tax Haven Despite Vows To Fight Money Laundering

Pandora Papers Indian Connection Do you know that there are at least 380 persons of Indian nationality in the Pandora Papers? Also Read - Pandora Papers: Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff Linked to New Zealand Trust, Swiss Bank Account? All You Need to Know

Yes, over 300 Indian names have been spotted in the leak – the biggest one yet, bigger than even the Panama Papers leak which rocked the world in 2016. Pandora Papers leak includes several prominent Indian names, including cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Ambani, the beleaguered brother of India’s richest person.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists also said that 2.94 terabytes of financial and legal data, which makes this leak larger than the 2016 Panama papers release, shows the “offshore money machine operates in every corner of the planet, including the world’s largest democracies,” and involves some of the world’s most well-known banks and legal firms.