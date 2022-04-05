Benefits of Padmasana: Whenever we feel stressful or anxious, the best way to calm ourselves is to resort to yoga. Yoga is know for his effective and long term health benefits. One such effective and easy form of Yoga is Padmasana. It is a Sanskrit word which means lotus. Padmasana is commonly knows as Lotus pose or Kamalasana. It’s one of the most popular form of meditation wherein we sit with our legs crossed and sit down with our backs straight. Watch this video to know some to know the benefits, types, techniques and why should we follow Padmasana on a regular basis explained by Syed Pasha, Fittr Coach.Also Read - Explained: What Is Aphasia? Causes, Symptoms And Treatment, Expert Speaks