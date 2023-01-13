Home

Video Gallery

What Are The Key Differences Between Digital Currency And UPI? Watch Video

What Are The Key Differences Between Digital Currency And UPI? Watch Video

What are the key differences between digital currency and UPI? Watch video to understand in simpler terms.

Differences Between Digital Currency and UPI: Digital Rupee or digital currency is a digital form of paper money. Unlike digital Rupee, UPI is just an interface used for making transactions based on physical currency. Watch this detailed video to know the key differences between Digital Rupee and UPI.