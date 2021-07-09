What can be done to reduce the risk of female infertility in India?: Infertility is a common condition. At least 10% of women deal with infertility of some kind. Female infertility is an inability to get pregnant and have a successful pregnancy. There are multiple factors that can lower your changes of conceiving or reduce your fertility. There are many treatment options for infertility, including medications to correct hormonal issues, surgery for physical problems and in vitro fertilization (IVF). The chances of being infertile increases as a woman ages. This interactive session is all about infertility in women, causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment. Joining us is Dr Sulbha Arora, Clinical Director, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai. She has been practicing as an IVF specialist for the last 17 years. Watch this session now.Also Read - Yoga Asanas to Regain Strength Post COVID