Diabetes is a chronic condition which can be debilitating if not managed on time. It requires a disciplined life and a healthy diet to manage the disease. Diabetes is basically a condition in which either your pancreas stops producing insulin hormone, which is essential for the usage of glucose as energy or your body stops responding to the hormone. In both the conditions, you remain at risk of severe complications like kidney failure, a heart attack, stroke etc. Watch this video to know about the condition.