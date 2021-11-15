All About Diabetes: Diabetes mellitus or Diabetes is a metabolic disease that causes when blood glucose or blood sugar becomes too high in body there by leading serious health problems like kidney damage, high blood pressure, skin conditions, cardiovascular diseases and more. There are about 422 million people all over the world who have diabetes. The early signs of diabetes may include fatigue, increased thirst, frequent urination, increased hunger and blurred vision. In this video Dr. Karthoyayini vMahadevan, head of wellness Colombia Pacific Communities explains about types, symptoms, causes and treatment of diabetes in detail. Watch video.Also Read - Can Fat From Vegetables Help in Decreasing Stroke Risk? A Study Reveals