By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
What did UPSC Civil Services Exam Topper Say Following Results
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 topper Ishita Kishore says it's important to "constantly re-evaluate your strategy" to succeed.
UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 topper Ishita Kishore says it’s important to “constantly re-evaluate your strategy” to succeed.
Also Watch
Also Read:
- UPSC Extra Attempt: After Protests, Aspirants Plan to Move Supreme Court With Fresh Plea. Here’s What They Demand
- UPSC Extra Attempt: Civil Service Aspirants Demand #UPSCExtraAttempt2023; to Protest on Dec 19
- UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2021 to be Out in 4th Week Of March, Interview In April. Read UPSC’s Latest Notification
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.