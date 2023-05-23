ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

What did UPSC Civil Services Exam Topper Say Following Results

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 topper Ishita Kishore says it's important to "constantly re-evaluate your strategy" to succeed.

Published: May 23, 2023 11:26 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2022 topper Ishita Kishore says it’s important to “constantly re-evaluate your strategy” to succeed.

Also Watch

    Also Read:

    For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

    Recommended Videos

    Topics

    By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.