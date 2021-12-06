India reports 8,306 new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally crosses 20 as on December 6. What Do we Know About Omicron so Far : Omicron FAQs Answered by Health Ministry.Also Read - Will Omicron Tally Rise In Karnataka? State Awaits Genome Report of 5 Persons
Will Omicron Lead to a third wave?
It is likely to spread in India
Due to vaccination coverage + high seropositivity, severity of disease is ‘ is anticipated to be low’ in India
Will Existing Vaccines work?
No evidence that existing vaccines don’t work
Some mutations on the virus may decrease the efficacy of existing vaccines
Vaccines also protect against severe Covid-19 and dealth by producing T-cells which are expected to be well preserved despite Omicron’s rise
What do we know about Omicron so far?
It has a high number of mutations which have predicted features of increased transmission and immune evasion
There is also some preliminary evidence of increased reinfections
Can existing tests detect Omicron?
RT-PCR tests detect specific genes in the virus , such as spike(S)
In Omicron, the S gene is heavily mutated
So, test results may show absence of the S gene
This absence is used as one of the features to diagnose Omicron
But to confirm, genomic sequencing is required
What precautions can I take?
Get fully vaccinated
Wear two masks/N95 masks
Maintain social distancing
Wash hands regularly
Ventilate when indoors