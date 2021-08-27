What is Financial Freedom : Don’t we all want to live a lavish lifestyle we have always dreamed of ? Everyone desires to have financial independence so that we can work whenever we want to and even follow our passion Well, to some people it may sound impossible but believe it or not, it is possible for everyone and if you ask how then here is the answer to it. Anita Tejwani, the founder of They Sway which is a personal branding influencer marketing and a public relation venture, in this video talks about financial freedom or financial independence and how we can attain it. So let us jump into the video and find out.Also Read - Weekly Stock Market Outlook 23 to 29 August 2021: What to Expect in Stock Market This Week?