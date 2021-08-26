Acid reflux happens when the contents of your stomach rise into your esophagus. This occurs when your lower esophageal sphincter (LES) relaxes and allows stomach acid to enter your esophagus

What are the symptoms of acid reflux? Common symptoms include a burning feeling in the chest, a sensation of a lump in the throat, belching and bloating, partially digested food from the stomach. Reflux can also affect the respiratory tract, resulting in hoarseness, wheezing, postnasal drip, cough or asthma.

Foods to Avoid with Acid Reflux: Eating smaller portions and trying to stay in an upright position after meals may help. Try to avoid high fat foods, spicy foods, and certain fruits, vegetables, and beverages if they trigger symptoms. If in doubt, discuss your tolerance level with a doctor.