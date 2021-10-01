Eating Disorder : Eating Disorder is a psychological and physical condition that causes unhealthy eating habits, disturbance in eating behaviors and is also attached with negative thoughts and emotions leading to affect your heart, digestive system, bones, teeth and mouth. It affects millions of people with women being the most affected. There are three common types of eating disorders namely Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa and Binge eating disorder. In this video we have with us Dr. Harsha Joshi, Program Director in Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences, who will give us a detailed insight on Eating disorder, difference between Anorexia and Bulimia, tips for mindful eating and will also suggest some good workout routine to cope with it. Watch videoAlso Read - Do You Want a Toned Body? Ranbir Kapoor's Fitness Mantra Is All You Need, Watch Video