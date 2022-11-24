What is Black Friday, Its Importance And Why Is It Celebrated | Watch Video

Black Friday: Black Friday refers to the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Black Friday also refers to a stock market catastrophe that took place on Sept. 24, 1869. It is typically a day full of special shopping deals and big discounts. Stores offer big discounts on electronics, toys, and other gifts. Many open their doors during the pre-dawn hours on Black Friday to attract customers. The sales made on Black Friday are often thought of as a litmus test for the overall economic condition. Some retailers have gone so far as to keep their operations going on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Written By: Keshva Mishra