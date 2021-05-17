Amid increasing covid 19 cases in the second wave. A number of cases of mucormycosis or “black fungus” are being reported in different parts of the country, which is alarming.

In this video let's understand what is Black Fungus, the symptoms and the do's and don'ts and how black fungus infection is related with Covid 19.

What is mucormycosis/Black Fungus?

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovered from Covid-19.

How is the Black Fungus infection related to Covid-19?

Usually, our body’s immune system successfully fights such fungal infections. However, the Covid-19 affects our immune system. Due to this, Covid-19 patients face a renewed risk of failing the battle against attacks mounted by organisms such as mucormycetes. But this does not mean that every covid patient will get infected by this.

Moreover, anyone who is diabetic, whose immune system is not functioning well, Prolonged ICU/hospital stay, has Co-morbidities needs to be on the guard against this, according to an advisory issued by the Indian Council of Medical research.

What are the common symptoms of Black Fungus?

Mucormycosis begins to manifest as skin infection in the air pockets located behind our forehead, nose, cheekbones, and in between the eyes and teeth. It then spreads to eyes, and teeth. It then spreads to eyes, lungs and can even pread to the brain. It leads to blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing of blood.

Do’s

Control hyperglycemia

Monitor blood glucose level post-COVID-19 discharge and also in diabetics

Use steroid judiciously

Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy

Use antibiotics/antifungals judiciously

Don’ts